Trollcoin (TROLL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $220,904.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,302,983 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

