Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TRIB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 31.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.85% of Trinity Biotech worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Read More: Buyback

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.