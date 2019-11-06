TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE:TNET opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.80. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,013,221.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $146,464.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,817.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 437,545 shares of company stock worth $22,715,381 and have sold 92,416 shares worth $5,864,880. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 291.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 170.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

