TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Buys $7,152,512.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 138,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.68 per share, with a total value of $7,152,512.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
L.P. Agi-T also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 31st, L.P. Agi-T acquired 183,345 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $9,717,285.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, L.P. Agi-T acquired 115,800 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,584.00.
Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
