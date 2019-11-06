TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Buys $7,152,512.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 138,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.68 per share, with a total value of $7,152,512.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

L.P. Agi-T also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, L.P. Agi-T acquired 183,345 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $9,717,285.00.

On Monday, October 28th, L.P. Agi-T acquired 115,800 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,584.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

