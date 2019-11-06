Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.51

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 20817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tree Island Steel in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.22.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$49.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is -54.05%.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

