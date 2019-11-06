Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,766 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after purchasing an additional 304,480 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,529,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 588,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 203,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,294. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $52.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

