Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,480 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 617,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 171,118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 96,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,446. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

