Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,976,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,509,926. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.