Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,814 shares of company stock worth $14,491,303 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,330,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

