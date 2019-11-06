Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,769 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,976,000. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,712,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,548,000 after acquiring an additional 61,503 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. 16,554,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,731,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

