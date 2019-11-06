TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.24. TransEnterix shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 44,647 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.62.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million.
TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
