TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.24. TransEnterix shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 44,647 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransEnterix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransEnterix by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 991,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransEnterix by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,003,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TransEnterix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 629,658 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

