TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of TSLX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 374,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

