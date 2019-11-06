Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of LON TOWN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 206 ($2.69). 6,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $3.25. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

