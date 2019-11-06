Totally Plc (LON:TLY) Insider Michael (Mike) Rogers Buys 50,000 Shares

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) insider Michael (Mike) Rogers acquired 50,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,146.74).

LON TLY traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 13.60 ($0.18). 1,272,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Totally Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Totally in a research note on Wednesday.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

