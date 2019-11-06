Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $806,124 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

PODD stock traded up $15.48 on Wednesday, reaching $160.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3,205.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

