Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.36. 9,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.32 and its 200-day moving average is $197.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $207.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

