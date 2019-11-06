Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 184,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.59% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 5,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,655. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

