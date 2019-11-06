TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Stock Price Down 5%

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.30, 631,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 957,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIVO shares. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.16.
TiVo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIVO)
TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.
