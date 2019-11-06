Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 703355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.31.

About Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

