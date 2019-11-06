Tiptree (TIPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Michael Gene Barnes purchased 7,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,409.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,991,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 94,171 shares of company stock worth $629,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

