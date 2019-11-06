THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU) Shares Down 0.8%

THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), 43,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 68,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.13 ($0.21).

The firm has a market cap of $6.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.57.

THID POIN/NPV VTG Company Profile (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with consistent long term capital appreciation utilizing the investment skills of Third Point LLC through investment of all of its capital (net of short term working capital requirements) in Class E shares of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (the Master Fund).

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for THID POIN/NPV VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THID POIN/NPV VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.