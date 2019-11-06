Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Announces Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE THR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 124,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,235. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.45.

THR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, Director John U. Clarke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,037.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger L. Fix bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,650 shares of company stock worth $186,965 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

