theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 38,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 49,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.