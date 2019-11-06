Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 87.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Textron by 8.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Textron stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 101,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.73. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. Textron’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

