Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $59.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. 802,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,469. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

