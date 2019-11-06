Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 39,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

AWK traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.88.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

