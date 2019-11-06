Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.93 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 135,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,846,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

