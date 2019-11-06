Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 200,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.47.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip acquired 130,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $160.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.