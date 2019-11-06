Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.