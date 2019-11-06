Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

