Teton Advisors Inc. Takes $403,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 111.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.24. 173,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,371. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.