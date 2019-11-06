Teton Advisors Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communication were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Entravision Communication and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 10,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $243.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

