Teton Advisors Inc. Has $525,000 Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 390,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,669. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $959.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.