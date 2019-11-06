Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

PZN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 6,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $595.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

