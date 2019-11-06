Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,060 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.58. 7,927,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.01. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

