Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director David S. Murakami Sells 1,000 Shares

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director David S. Murakami sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $29,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,175 shares in the company, valued at $839,333.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TBNK stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $289.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

