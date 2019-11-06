Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 1,017,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,157. Terex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,651 shares of company stock worth $41,542. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Terex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Terex by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Terex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

