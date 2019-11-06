Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

TEX opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 1,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

