Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNC. TheStreet raised shares of Tennant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.23. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $114,656.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,650.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,046 shares of company stock worth $2,596,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tennant by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tennant by 264.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

