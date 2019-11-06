Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of TPX opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $188,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,701,086 shares of company stock valued at $403,241,698. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $91,449,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 716,605 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $33,742,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 153.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 647,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $12,696,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

