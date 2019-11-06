Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Shares Up 16.5%

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF)’s stock price shot up 16.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, 4,539 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELDF. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Societe Generale raised Telefonica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

