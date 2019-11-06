Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,971,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,646,394,000 after acquiring an additional 87,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,416,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,139,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 26.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Svb Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.30.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $72,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,604 shares of company stock worth $22,223,589. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFX opened at $336.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

