TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.40

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 1133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get TechTarget alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $684.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $196,119.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 464,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,963. Corporate insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TechTarget by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in TechTarget by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.