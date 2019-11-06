TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $5,975,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

