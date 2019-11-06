TD Securities Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$25.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.29.

Shares of ARE opened at C$19.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$16.62 and a 12 month high of C$21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

