Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.44.

Shares of TRP opened at C$65.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.90 and a 52-week high of C$70.25.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

