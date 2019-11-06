Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million.

TARO opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

