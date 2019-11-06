Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

