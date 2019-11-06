Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

TNDM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.79. 37,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 308,297 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $21,679,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $944,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,893.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 443,221 shares of company stock valued at $31,109,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

