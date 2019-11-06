Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,771,000 after acquiring an additional 316,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 252,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $944,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $667,946.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,221 shares of company stock valued at $31,109,085 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.