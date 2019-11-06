TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.04.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

